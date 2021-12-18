Omicron variant reinfection risk 5.4 times greater than Delta: Study

The chances of reinfection with Omicron was 5.4 times greater than the Delta variant, which suggests that the protection against reinfection by Omicron afforded by past infection may be as low as 19 per cent, according to a study by The Imperial College , London.

Based on data from UK Health Security Agency and National Health Service on people who tested positive for Covid-19 in PCR tests in England between November 29 and December 11, The study looks at how the Omicron largely evades immunity from past infection or two vaccine doses.

Findings

The study found that the vaccine effectiveness estimated against symptomatic Omicron infection is between 1 per cent and 20 per cent after 2 doses of vaccine, and between 55 per cent and 80 per cent after the booster dose.

This was observed in people who are 2 or more weeks past their second dose of vaccine, and 2 or more weeks past their booster shots.

The study looked at people without S gene target failure (SGTF), included 1,96,463 people and 11,329 cases in SGTF analysis. This included 1,22,063 Delta and 1,846 confirmed Omicron cases in genotype analysis.

“This level of immune evasion means that Omicron poses a major, imminent threat to public health”, said Professor Neil Ferguson in the statement. This study provides further evidence of the very substantial extent to which Omicron can evade prior immunity given by both infection or vaccination, he added.

It was also found that there is a increased risk of symptomatic Omicron cases as compared to Delta. There is no evidence of Omicron having lower severity than Delta, the study added.