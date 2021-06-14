One dose enough for the Covid-hit population: AIG study

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
If findings of researchers at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology are any indication, one dose of Covid-19 vaccine would do for those who were already infected once. The findings of the study would help in fine-tuning the vaccine administration strategy in the country.
The AIG has roped in 280 health workers and were administered Covishield in two doses with a gap of 28 days. Of the 280 individuals enrolled in the study, 131 were RT-PCR positive with mild to moderate disease, and 50 required hospital admission.
The study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, found that previously infected individuals showed higher neutralising antibody response. It found a higher memory cell response in such individuals.
“Single dose vaccination in previously exposed individuals is an efficient strategy,” an AIG spokesperson said, quoting the study.
He said the findings would help in reaching out to a much larger population, considering the shortages in vaccine supplies.
“Our study reports higher memory T and B-cell responses in addition to higher antibody response with a single dose of Covishield given at 3–6 months after recovery from the Covid-19 infection,” the study said.
They can trigger a memory recall response on a subsequent encounter with antigen as they have developed adaptive immune memory.
If a single dose could induce adequate immunological memory in previously infected individuals in addition to a higher neutralizing activity, the second dose could be diverted to vaccinate and protect a larger population.
Those who were not exposed to the infection would require to take the second dose. The AIG, however, said that follow-up studies need to be taken up to ascertain the longevity of protective memory and determine the exact timing of the second dose.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...