Only 30% people rate mask compliance as effective in their area amid surging Covid-19 cases: Survey

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted a survey to understand how people are following Covid-19 norms currently, especially with the surging Covid-19 cases in some states and India crossing the 10 million vaccination milestone.
The survey received more than 8,000 responses from citizens located in 238 districts of India. The survey included people from tier 1 metros (51 per cent); tier 2 districts (28 per cent); and tier 3,4 districts and rural areas (21 per cent).
The survey revealed that only 30 per cent of the surveyed respondents said that mask compliance is good or effective in their area, district, or city/location, while only 12 per cent say social distancing compliance is effective.
Also read: Health Ministry asks four States to vaccinate priority groups in districts with fresh Covid-19 outbreak
Sixteen per cent of the respondents noted that there was “no compliance at all for both social distancing and mask usage.” 18 per cent said that there was “no compliance to social distancing but people prefer wearing a mask.”
Twenty-two per cent said that there was “no compliance to social distancing and limited compliance to wearing a mask.” 2 per cent said that there was “no compliance to wearing a mask and limited compliance to social distancing.” While 29 per cent said “limited compliance to both wearing mask and social distancing.”
The findings of the poll indicated that only 30 per cent of citizens believe that mask compliance is effective in their area, district, and city/location, while only 12 per cent said social distancing compliance was effective in their area.
The survey also noted various reasons cited by citizens for not wearing masks. These include discomfort, no or poor enforcement of Covid-19 protocols by local authorities, and the declining caseloads in their area.
