Oxford University develops rapid antigen Covid-19 test; gives results in 5 minutes

Researchers at the University of Oxford have developed a rapid coronavirus test that can produce results in less than five minutes, the university revealed on Thursday.

The preprint version of the study was published in the journal medRxiv.

The researchers hope that the test can be used at public places, especially airports, music venues, and office spaces. This will help in establishing spaces that are Covid-19-free.

The university informed that the approved device can be procured within six months. Oxford is currently seeking investors to invest in its fully integrated device.

The researchers claimed that the antigen test results are highly accurate. It can also distinguish SARS-CoV-2 from other infections.

Professor Achillefs Kapanidis, from Oxford’s Department of Physics, said in a statement: “Our method quickly detects intact virus particles, meaning the assay is simple, extremely rapid, and cost-effective.”

Methodology

The method involves taking throat swabs, which are then scanned for virus particles.

Machine-learning software then “quickly and automatically” detects SARS-CoV-2 present in the sample — exploiting the fact that different viruses have distinct surface chemistry, sizes and shapes.