Parisodhana Technologies develops a washable hybrid multiply face mask

Hyderabad-based Parisodhana Technologies has developed a washable hybrid multiply face mask which can be a good alternative to N95 masks. The company has sold more than 1,45,000 units so far, which are coming in the price range of ₹50-75 per piece, according to an official statement.

These ‘Made in India’ face masks can filter 90 per cent of particulates and close to 99 per cent bacteria. In addition, these face masks ensure high breathability, have comfortable ear loops and are convenient to be used even in tropical conditions since they are prepared from purely hand weaved cotton contact materials, as per the government statement.

“A special filtration layer is an added advantage. The cost of these hand washable and reusable face masks has been estimated as INR 50-75 per piece by the company, making it affordable for the general public as well,” the statement said.

Supported by BIRAC

Parisodhana Technologies was supported partly by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and IKP Knowledge Park, under the Fast-Track Covid-19 fund to develop hybrid multiply face masks, SHG-95. BIRAC is a not-for-profit Public Sector Enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India. It acts as an interface agency to improve and encourage the evolving biotechnology industry to execute strategic research and development activities in nation’s product development needs.