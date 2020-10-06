Science

Penrose, Genzel and Ghez win 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics

Reuters STOCKHOLM | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

Scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

“The discoveries of this year's Laureates have broken new ground in the study of compact and supermassive objects,” David Haviland, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, said on awarding the 10 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize. ($1 = 8.9108 Swedish crowns)

