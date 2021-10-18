People want to use bleach and antiseptic for Covid and are calling us for advice

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Through our work at the New South Wales Poisons Information Centre, we’re used to receiving calls from concerned parents about what to do if their child has accidentally drunk some cleaning product. We also take calls from health professionals for advice on how to manage poisonings.
But over the past 18 months, we’ve seen an increasing number of people calling us about home remedies to prevent or cure Covid-19, particularly during an outbreak. They’re calling for advice before using items such as bleach or disinfectant. Or they’re calling to ask about side-effects after gargling, spraying or bathing in them.
When asked about the reason for using such products, callers say they did not know they could be harmful. Some say they thought it was better to do something, rather than nothing.
We’re concerned about the use of unproven Covid-19 home remedies. Here are some of the more common ones people have called our 24-hour poisons information service about, the types that can need medical care.
Hydrogen peroxide is used in household disinfectants, chlorine-free bleaches, stain removers and hair dyes. And people have called about inhaling products containing hydrogen peroxide as a fine mist (called nebulising).
Hydrogen peroxide (1–1.5 per cent) mouthwashes have been recommended as an antiseptic before a dental procedure. However, results about whether it kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, are conflicting.
Nebulising hydrogen peroxide can cause irritation and swelling to the nose, throat and lungs. People can develop a cough and become short of breath; it can cause persistent damage to the lungs.
Also see: Emergency use listing for Covaxin: Technical advisory group of WHO to meet on Oct 26
These symptoms can be misinterpreted as a lung infection. If you have Covid-19, nebulising hydrogen peroxide can make you sicker and prolong your recovery.
People also report nausea and vomiting after nebulising hydrogen peroxide. The risk is increased with solutions of higher concentrations, although we do not believe any concentration is safe.
People have also called about gargling or swallowing strong antiseptics. These can cause irritation, swelling and pain to the mouth, as well as vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pains.
Gargling or swallowing corrosive household cleaning products, such as the type you’d use in your kitchen or bathroom, is particularly unsafe. This can lead to life-threatening injuries, including rupture and bleeding of the upper gut, between the mouth and stomach.
A recently promoted home remedy is gargling antiseptics containing povidone-iodine.
Some low concentration (0.5–1 per cent) of products containing povidone-iodine can be gargled. And povidone-iodine (0.5 per cent) mouthwash has been recommended before a dental procedure to prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
Small pilot studies have suggested that similar low-strength gargle and nasal sprays may shorten the survival of SARS-CoV-2 in the nose and mouth. But these results should be confirmed in larger studies.
Although some people are allergic to povidone-iodine, low concentration solutions are usually safe when applied in the nose or mouth for a few months.
However, many products contain much higher concentrations of povidone-iodine and other chemicals designed for use on the skin.
So swallowing, gargling or inserting these products in the nose is not recommended.
Bathing in household cleaning products (such as bleach or disinfectant), or applying them directly to the skin, can cause mild-to-moderate irritation and rashes.
Routinely spraying disinfectants into face masks, and then breathing in the fumes and residue for a prolonged period, can also harm.
This can result in irritation to the throat and lungs, dizziness, headache and nausea.
Also see: Long Covid may not be as fatal as acute Covid-19 but can worsen existing ailments, say experts
Taking over-the-counter supplements, including vitamins, for a prolonged period is also a concern as high doses can have side-effects. Vitamin C can cause kidney stones, Zinc can cause loss of taste or smell, and Vitamin D can cause high concentrations of calcium in the blood, with effects including headache, thirst and, uncommonly, seizures.
Covid-19 is arguably the most confusing time in recent history for making decisions about our health care. While people debate if any of these proposed home remedies work, it is essential to also consider their potential harms.
Author Credit: Darren Roberts, Conjoint Associate Professor in clinical pharmacology and toxicology, UNSW, and Nicole Wright, Clinical Educator, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...