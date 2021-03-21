Pets can contract new, more contagious variant of Covid-19: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A recently published study has found evidence that dogs and cats could contract the new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus -- B.1.1.7.
The variant was first detected in the United Kingdom (UK). Now, the researchers are apprehensive that the virus may have jumped to pets as well. Around 95 per cent of the cases in the UK are due to the B.1.1.7. strain.
One of the studies was carried out by Eric Leroy, who is a virologist at the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development who specialises in zoonotic diseases.
Leroy and colleagues examined pets admitted to the cardiology unit of the Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre in London. The hospital had reported an unprecedented surge in the number of dogs and cats presenting with myocarditis: From December 2020 to February, the incidence of the condition spiked significantly from 1.4 per cent to 12.8 per cent.
Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart tissue that, in serious cases, can cause heart failure.
“It’s an interesting hypothesis, but there’s no evidence that the virus is causing myocarditis,” said Scott Weese, a veterinarian at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College who specializes in emerging infectious diseases.
The researchers analyzed 11 pets: eight cats and three dogs. None of the animals had a history of cardiac issues. However, they still had myocarditis. The symptoms included lethargy, loss of appetite, rapid breathing, and fainting. These are also the symptoms reported in human cases of the novel coronavirus.
The researchers also carried out an RT-PCR test of the pets, and three were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. All three of them had been infected by the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus.
Leroy further stated that it is still unclear whether B.1.1.7 is more transmissible than the original strain between humans and animals, or vice versa.
The researchers are yet to figure out what role, if any, SARS-CoV-2 and its variants play in myocarditis among pets.
The findings of the study were published in the pre-print server bioRxiv and mentioned in the Science Magazine.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...