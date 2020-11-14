Pfizer vaccine left several volunteers with “severe hangover”, headache: Report

Volunteers of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which recently showed the efficacy of 90 per cent, reported “severe” hangover, headache, fever, and muscle ache after inoculation.

For the test, Pfizer had employed over 43,000 volunteers from six countries. Several volunteers said the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shots 'left them aching all over'.

A volunteer, Glenn Deshields, 44, said, as cited in the Daily Mail report, vaccine shot made him feel like he was having a 'severe hangover'. He, however, also mentioned that this condition faded away quickly.

Another volunteer, identified as Carrie, said she took the first shot of the vaccine in September and then again in October.

Carrie said, as quoted in the Daily Mail, that she experienced a "headache, fever and aches all over her body". After the second shot, these became "more severe."

Another volunteer, Deshields, said he suffered side effects similar to a 'severe hangover'.

On Monday, Pfizer announced the efficacy of its vaccine. Hours after the announcement, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla sold $5.56 million worth of company shares.

Two days after the announcement, Russia’s Gamaleya Centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) also announced that their Sputnik V, their Covid-19 vaccine, had shown the efficacy of 92 per cent after its second dose, as per previous reports.