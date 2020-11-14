Pfizer vaccine left several volunteers with “severe hangover”, headache: Report

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Volunteers of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which recently showed the efficacy of 90 per cent, reported “severe” hangover, headache, fever, and muscle ache after inoculation.
For the test, Pfizer had employed over 43,000 volunteers from six countries. Several volunteers said the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shots 'left them aching all over'.
A volunteer, Glenn Deshields, 44, said, as cited in the Daily Mail report, vaccine shot made him feel like he was having a 'severe hangover'. He, however, also mentioned that this condition faded away quickly.
Another volunteer, identified as Carrie, said she took the first shot of the vaccine in September and then again in October.
Carrie said, as quoted in the Daily Mail, that she experienced a "headache, fever and aches all over her body". After the second shot, these became "more severe."
Another volunteer, Deshields, said he suffered side effects similar to a 'severe hangover'.
On Monday, Pfizer announced the efficacy of its vaccine. Hours after the announcement, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla sold $5.56 million worth of company shares.
Two days after the announcement, Russia’s Gamaleya Centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) also announced that their Sputnik V, their Covid-19 vaccine, had shown the efficacy of 92 per cent after its second dose, as per previous reports.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...