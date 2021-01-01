Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine gets WHO’s nod for emergency use

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is the first vaccine that has secured the World Health Organization’s approval for emergency use, as per media reports.

Regulatory experts from around the world reviewed the data on the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine’s safety, efficacy, and quality. Experts maintained that the vaccine meets all the necessary criteria of efficacy and safety and can be administered to mitigate potential risks of Covid-19.

“This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to Covid-19 vaccines,” said Mariangela Simao, a top WHO official tasked with ensuring access to medicines.

“But I want to emphasise the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere,” she said.

WHO added that it also enables UNICEF, which plays a key logistical role in distributing Covid-19 vaccines, and the Pan-American Health Organization to procure the vaccine for countries that need it.