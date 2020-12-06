Plant-based diet accelerates metabolism; helps in faster weight loss: Study

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
According to a report by the researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a plant-based diet can help in improving cardiometabolic risk factors in individuals, especially obese and overweight.
The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, stated that steady metabolism can lead to faster weight loss.
In a randomised experiment, the researchers assigned overweight participants who had no history of diabetes to an intervention in a 1:1 ratio.
Participants in the intervention group were asked to follow a low-fat, plant-based diet based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes with no calorie limit for 16 weeks. Neither group was made to change the diet, exercise, or medication routines unless directed by their personal doctors.
The researchers noted in their findings that the plant-based group increased after-meal calorie burn by 18.7 per cent, on average, after 16 weeks, compared to insignificant changes noted in the control group.
The control group`s after-meal burn did not change significantly. Study author Hana Kahleova, MD, Ph.D., director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee said: “These findings are ground breaking for the 160 million Americans struggling with overweight and obesity. Over the course of years and decades, burning more calories after every meal can make a significant difference in weight management.”
Those in the plant-based group reduced the fat inside the liver and muscle cells by 34 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, while the control group did not experience significant changes. Fat stored in these cells has been linked to insulin resistance and Type-2 diabetes.
“When fat builds up in liver and muscle cells, it interferes with insulin`s ability to move glucose out from the bloodstream and into the cells. After just 16 weeks on a low-fat, plant-based diet, study participants reduced the fat in their cells and lowered their chances for developing Type-2 diabetes,” added Dr Kahleova.
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...