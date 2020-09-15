PURE EV to roll out EPluto7G in Nepal in October

IIT Hyderabad-incubated start-up PURE EV is set to launch its two-wheeler premium model ‘EPluto7G’ in Nepal in October 2020 as part of its international expansion plans.

The start-up has designed and developed the vehicle battery factoring in the gradient requirements of Nepal along with ‘power train’ in its vehicles to enhance the user experience in rough terrains.

It is partnering with White Lotus Motors (WLM) for distribution of its EV two-wheelers in Nepal. PURE EV plans to launch more models in the near future.

Pure-EV rolls out electric scooter EPluto 7G

‘Significant milestone’

Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV, said, “This is one of the most significant milestones in the journey of PURE EV. We look forward to catering to customers in Nepal through our partnership with White Lotus Motors. Further, all the new range of products launched in the future will also be made available in the Nepal market in due course of time.”

“We will be expanding to other international markets as well over the course of next year with particular focus on South Asia, South-East Asia and East African countries,” he said.

The indigenously-developed lithium-ion batteries, manufactured by PurEnergy, the parent company of PURE EV, can operate in a wide range of temperature conditions suiting India and Nepal.

PURE EV has received International Centre for Automotive Technology certification for homologation in Nepal. ‘EPluto7G’ is a high-speed premium model and offers top speed of 60 kmph and battery warranty for 40,000 kilometres. It comes with a 2.5 kWh portable battery that can travel 100 kilometres on a single charge.