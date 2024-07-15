Scientists at the Quantum Information and Computing (QuIC) lab of the Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru, have reported “a major breakthrough” in cybersecurity.

They’ve created a new way to generate truly unpredictable random numbers, crucial for stronger quantum communications encryption. “This could revolutionize how we protect sensitive data in the future,” says a press release from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The security of quantum communications relies on inherent randomness. The QuIC scientists performed “a photonic experiment” to demonstrate a violation of the Leggett Garg Inequalities (LGI), a litmus test for “quantumness“ in a system.

Taking this further, over the last few years, the group carried out extensive research in collaboration with researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, IISER-Thiruvananthapuram and the Bose Institute, Kolkata, to use such LGI violations in a completely unexplored domain-- truly unpredictable random number generation, secure against device tampering and imperfections. These numbers are crucial in applications like cryptographic key generation, secure password creation and digital signatures, among others.

In today’s digital world, where we rely heavily on technology, strong passwords are vital for everyone’s safety. This new method offers the enhanced protection we all need daily. Researchers noted that it uses truly random numbers to generate keys that will be used to encrypt the passwords.

“It is resilient against attacks on the initial state, which is typically the most vulnerable point in this scheme. The certified random numbers are important because any predictability of these numbers can compromise the entire security system, making it vulnerable to attacks. These numbers ensure the robustness of encryption, authentication and data integrity processes and maintain trust and security in digital interactions,” says Urbasi Sinha, faculty at RRI.

There are several advantages to generating certified random numbers using this method.

“These include the creation of strongly protected passwords, enhanced account security by resisting brute-force attacks, ensuring uniqueness, integrity thereby preventing forgery and token generation with multi-factor authentication, adding a crucial security layer in this vulnerable cyber world,” said Debashis Saha, IISER Thiruvananthapuram faculty and co-author of the study.

The experiment generated over 9,00,000 random bits rapidly, nearly 4,000 bits/second. This high random number generation can help use these numbers towards applications that require rapid randomness.

With further engineering interventions and innovations, devices adopting this method could find powerful applications not only in cybersecurity and data encryption but also in the context of varied types of randomness-based simulations and randomized control trial statistical studies in diverse important areas.

“These include economic surveys, drug designing/testing, as well as for any futuristic technology that would rely on provable unpredictability as a critical resource”, said Bose Institute’s Professor Dipankar Home, another co-author of the study.