Regular egg consumption linked to diabetes: Study

A new study carried by the researchers at the University of South Australia revealed that excess egg consumption can lead to the risk of developing diabetes, according to a Science Daily report.
The research was conducted in association with China Medical University and Qatar University.
The study is the first of its kind to assess egg consumption in a large sample of Chinese adults.
The findings of the study suggested that regular egg consumers who take one or more eggs per day (equivalent to 50 g) increased their risk of diabetes by 60 per cent.
The study comes as the prevalence of diabetes in China now exceeds 11 per cent, above that of the global average of 8.5 per cent.
The economic impact of diabetes is also significant, accounting for 10 per cent of global health expenditure ($760 billion).
“What we discovered was that higher long-term egg consumption (greater than 38 g per day) increased the risk of diabetes among Chinese adults by approximately 25 per cent,” said the researchers.
Lead researcher Ming Li said in the study: “To beat diabetes, a multi-faceted approach is needed that not only encompasses research, but also a clear set of guidelines to help inform and guide the public. This study is one step towards that long-term goal.”
