Researchers working on smart fabric that can recognise the food on the table

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Researchers are working on developing a smart fabric system that can detect an object based on touch.
A team of researchers from Microsoft Research, Dartmouth College, Wuhan University and Southeast University are working on developing such a system for interactive fabrics. The researchers recently presented their studies at the User Interface Software and Technology Symposium 2020 event.
They demonstrated Capacitivo, “a contact-based object recognition technique” developed for interactive fabrics. The system is based on capacitive sensing technology.
The current system focusss on detecting non-metallic objects upon touch which includes food, different types of fruits, liquids, and other types of objects.
Also read: BITS Pilani, Hyderabad start-up Baiid develop IoT-enabled face mask
To demonstrate this technique, they created a prototype composed of a 12 x 12 grid of electrodes. The prototype was made from conductive fabric attached to a textile substrate.
They then used a 10-person study to evaluate this system using 20 different objects. The technique displayed a 94.5 per cent accuracy rate in recognising these objects.
The researchers also presented eight different scenarios where such a system can be applied. For instance, creating a table cloth that recognises the food that you put on the table.
They developed a system that used a smart speaker to remind a user if they have left an important item on the table for too long.
Another possible application demonstrated was an interactive pocket on a jacket which senses if Airpods are left inside the pocket or a table cloth that can fill in the payment details directly when you place your credit card on the table while you shop.
Though the project is still underway researchers are now working on improving the fabrication system and the accuracy of the technique, especially in recognising liquids. They are also looking to find a better hybrid technique along with capacitive sensing that can help recognise metallic objects in the future.
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...