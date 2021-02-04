Researchers develop ‘boosters’ to train immune responses against Covid-19

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago and California State University in Sacramento, US have found an alternative approach to train immune responses against Covid-19.

They have developed a novel strategy that redirects antibodies for other diseases existing in humans to the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2.

The team proposes using peptide-based double-faced “booster” inhibitors, with one face binding to the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and the other face binding to generic hepatitis B antibodies.

“Once the SARS-CoV-2 viruses become labelled by the hepatitis B antibodies via intermediate boosters, the viruses will be neutralised,” said Petr Král, UIC Professor of chemistry, physics, pharmaceutical sciences and senior author on the paper.

He added: “This universal approach allows a dramatic shortening of the response time upon real infections, which can be critical in certain patients or conditions.”

Antibody therapies

The researchers believe the study could provide guidance in the preparation of generic therapeutics against emerging pathogens. This will also take into account the combined advantages of small-protein and antibody therapies.

“The dramatic impact which novel viruses can have on humans could be fast mitigated in the absence of their vaccination if generic antibodies present within them are temporarily re-trained to recognise these viruses,” the researchers wrote.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.