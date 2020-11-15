Researchers identify more features of virus causing Covid-19 using primate model

Researchers have identified useful features of the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing Covid-19, using a non-human primate model developed at the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology (KRIBB).

These features can prove to be helpful in developing vaccines and treatment strategies for Covid-19, according to an official release.

The results of the study which were part of a larger research project aiming to identify key features of the novel coronavirus and to test for the efficacies of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments using the primate model featured on the cover of the Journal of Infectious Diseases. The article has been printed in the November 15 issue.

Researchers investigated the vascular abnormalities caused by the Covid-19 infection along with the reasons behind the fatality of the infection, particularly in immunocompromised patients using the primate model. It sites here that the virus multiplies inside the human body and the time taken for the same were also investigated.

According to the research team’s findings, it was noted for the first time, that SARS-CoV-2 caused vascular inflammation while the endotheliitis, an immune response within the endothelium in blood vessels persisted for three days after the infection.

The study also confirmed the immunosuppression typically observed in patients with immunodeficiency. Immunosuppression occurs when the viral load increases significantly during Covid-19 infection.

“The research team observed that the virus multiplied rapidly in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of the experimental primates in the first 2 days after the viral infection. Subsequently, the viral load decreased quickly, and the viral activity was not detected 7 days after the infection,” the report said.

The findings of the study can prove helpful in better understanding and mitigating the diagnostic challenges associated with a false-positive test for patients.