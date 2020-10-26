Researchers identify some immune responses that help Covid-19 to infect more cells

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
According to a study, some immune responses prompt a non-functional variant of the human protein while fighting the novel coronavirus. This, in turn, is used by the virus to easily penetrate host cells and infect. The study was carried out to find the body’s natural defenses against Covid-19.
The study was published in the journal Nature Genetics. It analysed the genetic information of the ACE2 receptor, to which the SARS-CoV-2 virus must bind in order to enter and infect human cells.
In the study, scientists intended to identify a new variant or isoform of ACE2 called MIRb-ACE2 that the SARS-CoV-2 virus cannot bind to.
Researchers develop AI algorithm to predict acute kidney injury in Covid-19 patients
Kevin Ng, co-author of the study at the Francis Crick Institute, said in a statement: “This variant of genetic information is the result of retroelements in our DNA that can jump around the genome and affect gene expression.”
“If you look at what other species have this variant, it seems to be widespread in mammals, so it must have entered the human genome a long time ago,” he added.
The researchers tested the effects of the exposure of cells to interferons, proteins released by virus infected cells that signal immune system.
They found that interferons specifically increase the response and production of MIRb-ACE2, while ACE2 is not affected.
The researchers believe that interferon-based treatments for the novel virus could inadvertently help the virus by causing an increase in coronavirus cell receptors in the body.
Covid-19 survivors witnessing cognitive deficit, drop in IQ: Study
They said that the coronavirus cannot bind to MIRb-ACE2, which is also very unstable.
Another co-author George Kassiotis, wrote in the study: “The non-functional MIRb-ACE2 isoform was likely responsible for results from previous studies that indicated that interferons could upregulate ACE2 because there was no difference between these two isoforms.”
“This shows how scientific knowledge about SARS-CoV-2 is constantly being revised and updated as new research is carried out. We still have a lot to learn, but we’re making rapid progress, ”said Kassiotis.
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...