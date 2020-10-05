Researchers reveal strong impact of Covid-19 on blood-clotting system

Mumbai, October 5

A study published in the journal Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Hemostasis has revealed a high risk of deep vein thrombosis or venous thromboembolism and pulmonary embolism in Covid-19 positive people who have been hospitalised.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a condition in which a blood clot forms in the deep veins of the leg, groin, or arm (known as deep vein thrombosis, DVT) and travels in the blood circulation, lodging in the lungs (known as pulmonary embolism, PE).

VTE mostly goes underdiagnosed and can be serious. However, this is a preventable medical condition.

The researchers stated that the chances of developing VTE are between five and 11 per cent. However, the risk of developing DVT or PE in critically ill patients is 18 to 28 per cent.

Study author Cihan Ay from the Medical University of Vienna, Austria, said in a statement: “From the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, studies reported an increased rate of thrombosis and pulmonary embolism in patients with Covid-19.”

Ay added: “Our study now offers a better understanding of the underlying risk and, therefore, aids in individual treatment decisions based on accurate risk assessment for the different patient groups.”

For the study, the team of researchers analysed a total of 5,951 studies published in the field of VTE in Covid-19. Of those, 86 studies were found eligible for inclusion and reported rates of thrombosis and pulmonary embolism in Covid-19 patients.

Findings

The researchers found that the overall VTE risk in hospitalised patients with Covid-19 is 14 per cent, despite rigorous thromboprophylaxis regimens in most studies. Further, high heterogeneity in VTE rates was found between different patient subgroups.

The authors further noted that the rate was highest in patients admitted to intensive care units, with 23 per cent of patients suffering VTE. Patients admitted to general wards suffered VTE in 8 per cent of the cases.

It also revealed that patients who developed DVT during hospitalisation had significantly higher D-dimer concentrations at admission. D-dimer concentrations are a laboratory parameter that indicates an activated coagulation system.

These findings highlighted the strong impact of coronavirus on the blood-clotting system.