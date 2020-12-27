Researchers speculate PEG compound behind allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
After the cases of allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine surfaced, researchers are trying to identify the compound that could be behind such reactions.
According to the scientists, the compound polyethylene glycol, also known as PEG may have caused allergic reactions. PEG is also found in other drugs and is known to trigger anaphylaxis on rare occasions.
This comes after the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported six severe allergic reactions to Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.
According to the CDC’s official statement, out of 272,001 doses administered through December 19, at least two cases of anaphylaxis have reported in the United Kingdom.
Pfizer had also come with a statement saying that it “will closely monitor all reports suggestive of serious allergic reactions following vaccination.”
The company said its prescribing information incorporates a caution that “appropriate medical treatment and supervision should always be readily available in case of a rare anaphylactic event following the administration of the vaccine.”
“Although I think we’re just speculating here…it is known that one of the components that is present in both of the vaccines—polyethylene glycol—can be associated, uncommonly, with allergic reactions,” said Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, during a press conference, as cited in the WSJ report.
“What we’re learning now is that those allergic reactions could be somewhat more common than the highly uncommon that we thought they were because people do get exposed to polyethylene glycol in various pharmaceutical preparations,” he said.
He added that the FDA also plans to monitor the Moderna vaccine rollout “very closely” since both vaccines contain PEG.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have PEG as a part of the fatty envelope that surrounds the messenger RNA, the main ingredient in the vaccine.
According to scientists, allergies to PEG are the rarest of rare cases. This compound is also present in a varied range of products, including cosmetics, foods, and drugs. Some vaccines also contain PEG-like compounds.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
A growing interest in gardening, the creeping in of a casual culture and a rise in home renovations — these ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...