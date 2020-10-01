Researchers to explore anti-TNF drug to treat Covid-19 patients at care homes

Researchers at the University of Oxford are exploring the anti-tumour necrosis factor (anti-TNF) drug adalimumab to treat Covid-19 patients, especially at care homes.

For the trial, researchers will enrol around 750 candidates from community care centres across the United Kingdom in October. The AVID-CC trial will be conducted by the Oxford Clinical Trials Research Unit (OCTRU).

Researchers stated in their study that people at care homes are largely affected by the virus, many of whom have shown severe symptoms. However, there is no effective treatment yet for those living in community care settings.

Recent studies mentioned in the News Medical journal stated that anti-tumour necrosis factor (anti-TNF) drugs for inflammatory bowel disease and inflammatory arthritis lead to lower hospital admission rate. This may not be the case for other anti-inflammatory drugs.

Duncan Richards, Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford, wrote in a statement: “The observed potential of anti-TNF drugs has prompted us to conduct a study in patients in community care to see whether treatment with the anti-TNF drug adalimumab reduces the progression to severe or critical disease or death in Covid-19 patients.”

“We think that anti-TNF drugs could be an important treatment for Covid-19 and are very grateful for the support of the Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, which will allow us to find out. I would also like to thank Sandoz Ltd for the provision of adalimumab...Subject to the necessary approvals we hope to start recruiting patients in late October,” he added.

Professor Adam Gordon, Professor of Care of Older People at the University of Nottingham, and Consultant Geriatrician, said in a statement cited in the News Medical journal: “We have seen lots of examples, earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic, of older people in care homes being disadvantaged regarding access to treatments simply because of where they live.”

He added: “This study is an exciting opportunity to open up promising treatments to this most vulnerable, and underserved, group of people. It is an important step forward as we investigate how to manage Covid-19, and more generally in terms of bringing research to the frailest older people.”