Richcore LifeSciences to expand its recombinant protein manufacturing capability

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Bengaluru, July 21
Bengaluru-based biotech company, Richcore LifeSciences, plans to expand its manufacturing capability by building a second recombinant protein manufacturing facility, at Vasanthanarasapura near Tumkur.
The company, a National Biomedical Resources Indigenisation Consortium (NBRIC) member, will house its 1,80,000 litre fermentation capability which can produce multiple recombinant biotechnology products for the biopharma, cell-culture and food industries.
This new facility is expected to help Richcore multiply its manufacturing capability 20 times by January 2021 and is the first of the many large-scale global quality bio-manufacturing sites Richcore plans to establish in the next few years.
The foundation stone for the Tumakuru facility was laid by Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan recently.
Richcore’s expansion will go a long way in augmenting indigenous manufacturing of biomedical resources and strengthening domestic supply chain, especially important in the backdrop of the government’s call for local sourcing and local manufacturing.
Established in 2005 and currently located in Jigani, Bengaluru, Richcore’s USP is non-animal origin ‘green’ recombinant protein technology products that enable global biologics, vaccine and cell-culture companies achieve higher levels of drug safety compliance by replacing viral-contamination prone, animal-derived components with their recombinant non-animal origin (NAO) alternatives.
C-CAMP CEO and Director, Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, also Convener of the NBRIC Governing Council, said: “As a national and global supplier of world-class non recombinant protein technologies, a critical component of many biotech and biopharma products, this development at Richcore is of immense significance for India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission. NBRIC welcomes and congratulates Richcore on this achievement and looks forward to working with all stakeholders towards making India a self-sufficient bio-manufacturing hub.”
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...