Richcore LifeSciences to expand its recombinant protein manufacturing capability

Bengaluru, July 21

Bengaluru-based biotech company, Richcore LifeSciences, plans to expand its manufacturing capability by building a second recombinant protein manufacturing facility, at Vasanthanarasapura near Tumkur.

The company, a National Biomedical Resources Indigenisation Consortium (NBRIC) member, will house its 1,80,000 litre fermentation capability which can produce multiple recombinant biotechnology products for the biopharma, cell-culture and food industries.

This new facility is expected to help Richcore multiply its manufacturing capability 20 times by January 2021 and is the first of the many large-scale global quality bio-manufacturing sites Richcore plans to establish in the next few years.

The foundation stone for the Tumakuru facility was laid by Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan recently.

Indigenous manufacturing

Richcore’s expansion will go a long way in augmenting indigenous manufacturing of biomedical resources and strengthening domestic supply chain, especially important in the backdrop of the government’s call for local sourcing and local manufacturing.

Established in 2005 and currently located in Jigani, Bengaluru, Richcore’s USP is non-animal origin ‘green’ recombinant protein technology products that enable global biologics, vaccine and cell-culture companies achieve higher levels of drug safety compliance by replacing viral-contamination prone, animal-derived components with their recombinant non-animal origin (NAO) alternatives.

C-CAMP CEO and Director, Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, also Convener of the NBRIC Governing Council, said: “As a national and global supplier of world-class non recombinant protein technologies, a critical component of many biotech and biopharma products, this development at Richcore is of immense significance for India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission. NBRIC welcomes and congratulates Richcore on this achievement and looks forward to working with all stakeholders towards making India a self-sufficient bio-manufacturing hub.”