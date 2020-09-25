Risk of death due to Covid-19 rise by 62% for men: Study

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
A new study suggests that the risk of dying due to coronavirus is greater by 62 per cent for men than women. The study was published on the official website of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.
Researchers suggested that this could be due to high levels of inflammation developed in men when they contract the virus.
Also read: Covid-19: Cascading risks from health, disasters pose major challenge
According to the study presented at ESCMID Conference on Coronavirus Disease (ECCVID, online 23-25 September), men are more likely to experience the critical phases of the viral infection.
Study authors from University Hospital Regensburg, Germany said in a statement: “Men have higher death rates as well as more frequent ICU admissions and longer hospital stays, that are all associated with higher inflammatory parameters during all phases of Covid-19.”
Also read:This is why Covid-19 could be life-threatening for some patients
For the study, the research team examined 3,129 adult patients with Covid-19, enrolled between March and July 2020.
They described clinical manifestation of Covid-19 in four phases: uncomplicated (asymptomatic/mild symptoms), complicated (need for oxygen supplementation), critical (need for critical care), and recovery.
Also read:Unemployment, media consumption trigger depression amidst Covid-19
The study findings suggested that progression to a critical phase, including ICU cases, was seen more often in men than in women (30.6 per cent vs 17.2 per cent). The mean hospital length of stay was longer in male patients (15.4 vs 13.3 days).
The findings showed that for Covid-19 positive patients, being male can be an independent risk factor as the risk of death rise by 62 per cent for them.
Also read: Covid-19 can cause kidney damage: Study
Authors wrote: “In our cohort, this effect was not explained by differences in comorbidities, age or BMI between male and female patients.”
“We need further studies on what exactly makes men more vulnerable to Covid-19. We do not yet know which biological or possibly social factors lead to these marked differences,” the authors concluded.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
September 26, 2020, is the 132nd birth anniversary of Thomas Stearns Eliot, one of the few US citizens who ...
Girlhood in Elena Ferrante’s novels is a period of impassioned dreaming and scheming, a phase before the ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...