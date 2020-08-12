Sputnik V: WHO says it looks forward to review Russian vaccine trial details

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
The World Health Organisation is in touch with Russian scientists and authorities and looks forward to reviewing details of the trials, the WHO said, on Russia’s announcement that it had the first vaccine against Covid-19.
“WHO is aware that a Covid-19 vaccine has been registered in the Russian Federation’s national medicines registry,” a WHO spokesperson said, responding to a query from BusinessLine.
“Accelerating vaccine research should be done following established processes through every step of development, to ensure that any vaccines that eventually go into production are both safe and effective. Any safe and effective pandemic vaccine will be a global public good, and WHO urges rapid, fair and equitable access to any such vaccines worldwide,” it added.
Welcoming “all advances” in Covid-related vaccine research and development, the WHO pointed out that, at a global level, it has been involved in guiding and accelerating R&D efforts since January 2020.
The Russian vaccine, labelled Sputnik V, has created a stir in scientific circles since little data is available in the public domain on its working and effects. Researchers have raised safety and efficacy concerns, given that the Russian vaccine appears to have accelerated timelines and proceeded from early human trials in June to register for use in mass inoculation, in two months.
On Wednesday, Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko dismissed the criticism of their vaccine as “baseless” and “caused by competition”, according to news agency Sputnik.
The report quoted the Minister saying that the first batch of the Russian vaccine would be produced and ready for use in two weeks. And while taking it would be voluntary, the priority would be its citizens, mainly medical staff in high-risk groups, it added.
A tracing app was also being developed to help citizens monitor their health and possible adverse effects from the vaccine, the Minister reportedly said.
The vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, is being mass produced at AFK Sistema’s Binnopharm pharmaceutical factory, the news agency said. The total output of the drug is expected to reach 500 million doses in the first 12 months.
In an earlier report quoting the Health Ministry on Sputnik said, “The two-stage injection plan helps form a lasting immunity. The experience with vector vaccines and two-stage scheme shows that immunity lasts for up to two years.”
The vaccine is expected to go into civilian circulation on January 1, 2021, according to the registration certificate, according to Sputnik. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is reportedly investing in the production and promotion of the vaccine abroad, and about 20 countries, including India, are said to be interested in the vaccine.
The vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, is being mass-produced at AFK Sistema’s Binnopharm pharmaceutical factory.
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
₹1067 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1055104010801094 Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current levels. The ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...