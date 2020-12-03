Safe UV light can help in killing aerosolised Covid-19 particles

Researchers, including those from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, used computer simulations to show that the comparatively safer radiation of far-ultraviolet C (UVC) can be used to disinfect rooms.

The researchers feel that this can further help in destroying the aerosolised coronavirus, especially in the enclosed environments.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, stated that a low dose of UVC can increase disinfection rates by 50-85 per cent compared to a room’s ventilation alone. They further noted that unlike typical UVC — which kills microorganisms but also causes skin cancer — far-UVC is safe to use.

Liang Yang, a co-author of the study from Cranfield University, said: “In indoor environments where it may not be possible to socially distance, aerosolised coronavirus released through breathing increases the chance of spreading the disease.”

“This research has shown that far-UVC lighting could provide an alternative, safe and inexpensive way to mitigate SARS-CoV-2 transmission,” Yang said.

Fluid dynamics modeling

Notably, the scientists also observed that far-UVC can work just as efficiently as N95 masks in poorly ventilated spaces.

“With detailed and accurate computational fluid dynamics modeling, we were able to track and eliminate the airborne transmission of pathogens,” Yang explained.

Another author, Kirk Atkinson, another co-author of the study from Ontario Tech University in Canada, said: “Imagine if you could simply screw a far-UVC light bulb into a standard light fixture. Switching the light on will sterilize the air for everyone in the room. This is what we’re aiming for.”

“While industry and governments are investing heavily in ventilation infrastructure, ventilation by itself has mixed effectiveness if the virus is not being killed. Far-UVC is much cheaper to implement,” Atkinson said.