SARS-CoV-2 can’t penetrate eyes’ cornea, study finds

A new study by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine has revealed that cornea in the eyes resists SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Other viruses such as herpes simplex and Zika virus have been found to impact the cornea. However, coronavirus is unable to replicate itself here.

The researchers are yet to figure out whether other tissues in and around the cornea remain unaffected or not, as per the findings published in the journal Cell Reports.

Also read: Researchers identify seven different ‘forms of disease’ in mild Covid-19 cases

First author Jonathan J Miner, said, “Our findings do not prove that all corneas are resistant. But every donor cornea we tested was resistant to the novel coronavirus. It’s still possible a subset of people may have corneas that support the growth of the virus, but none of the corneas we studied supported growth of SARS-CoV-2.”

“Some Covid-19 patients get eye symptoms, such as conjunctivitis (pinkeye), but it’s not clear that the viral infection itself causes that; it could be related to secondary inflammation,” said Rajendra S Apte, a professor at the John F Hardesty Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences.

“The cornea and conjunctiva are known to have receptors for the novel coronavirus, but in our studies, we found that the virus did not replicate in the cornea,” he added.

The researchers also found out the key substances in corneal tissue that can encourage or inhibit viral growth.

The authors wrote, “We may learn those eye coverings are not necessary to protect against infection in the general community, but our studies really are just the beginning. We need larger clinical studies to help us better understand all the potential routes of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, including the eye.”