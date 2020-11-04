SARS-CoV-2 can’t penetrate eyes’ cornea, study finds

EV market: Can battery lease model give ‘power’ to the people?
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
A new study by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine has revealed that cornea in the eyes resists SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Other viruses such as herpes simplex and Zika virus have been found to impact the cornea. However, coronavirus is unable to replicate itself here.
The researchers are yet to figure out whether other tissues in and around the cornea remain unaffected or not, as per the findings published in the journal Cell Reports.
Also read: Researchers identify seven different ‘forms of disease’ in mild Covid-19 cases
First author Jonathan J Miner, said, “Our findings do not prove that all corneas are resistant. But every donor cornea we tested was resistant to the novel coronavirus. It’s still possible a subset of people may have corneas that support the growth of the virus, but none of the corneas we studied supported growth of SARS-CoV-2.”
“Some Covid-19 patients get eye symptoms, such as conjunctivitis (pinkeye), but it’s not clear that the viral infection itself causes that; it could be related to secondary inflammation,” said Rajendra S Apte, a professor at the John F Hardesty Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences.
“The cornea and conjunctiva are known to have receptors for the novel coronavirus, but in our studies, we found that the virus did not replicate in the cornea,” he added.
The researchers also found out the key substances in corneal tissue that can encourage or inhibit viral growth.
The authors wrote, “We may learn those eye coverings are not necessary to protect against infection in the general community, but our studies really are just the beginning. We need larger clinical studies to help us better understand all the potential routes of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, including the eye.”
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...