SARS-CoV-2 evolves naturally, far more widespread than previously speculated: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The novel coronavirus evolves naturally and is far more contagious and widespread than earlier speculated, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
The report stated that at least four new research studies have identified coronaviruses closely related to the pandemic strain in bats and pangolins in South-East Asia and Japan.
According to one study, pathogens are more widespread than previously believed and there was ample opportunity for the virus to mutate.
Another study noted that a change in one amino acid -- an organic compound that forms proteins -- on the spike protein of the virus helps the virus proliferate in the host’s body.
The WSJ report stated that these studies add to the growing body of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 emerged from bats and then mutated to infect human beings. This happened most likely through an intermediary animal.
This is also in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) findings in Wuhan, China. The multilateral organisation said more data and evidence is needed from other countries as well to find out about the origination of the virus, Xinhua News reported.
Last month, WHO ruled out the hypothesis that the virus had spilled out of the Wuhan laboratory.
