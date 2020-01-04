Science missions by govt fast taking shape: PSA

Mission 2020, a revised agenda for Indian pharma
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
Giving a clear outline of major national science programmes to be rolled out this year and the following years, K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, called upon scientists in the country to take up an additional task of stewardship of the planet, which is facing multiple challenges.
In a series of 31 tweets put out on the first day of 2020, on Wednesday, VijayRaghavan said that most of the national science and technology missions announced by the government in the recent months are fast taking shape.
He said that four city science-clusters are being formed in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, the National Capital Region and Pune, which serve as hubs that connect “bi-directionally” with State universities and less-resourced locations around.
These endeavours will get support from the National Research Foundation, announced by the Finance Minister in her latest Budget speech. The foundation will help spread excellence and rejuvenate State universities, VijayRaghavan hoped.
“Science and technology have made and driven the engines of commerce and of economies — over the past few centuries — to make this happen. After multiple industrial revolutions, humans now rule over the planet’s fate through machines and computation,” he said.
