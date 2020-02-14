Scientist from CDRI gets Tata Innovation Fellowship

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
Dr Ritu Trivedi, Principal Scientist from Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) has been conferred with prestigious Tata Innovation Fellowship for the year 2019-2020.
The fellowship has been given to her in recognition of her contributions in translational research by innovative scientific knowledge and platform technologies.
Major scientific contributions of Dr Trivedi are in the area of Metabolic Bone Disorders, specifically post-menopausal osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Her work has led to pipeline of potential products from natural resources and small molecules for improvement of bone health. Out of these, one compound antiresorptive agent had shown promise for the treatment of osteoporosis accompanying menopause and other estrogen deficiency conditions and which has got Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for clinical trial.
From natural resources, Dalbergia sissoo exhibited osteogenic efficacy with novel osteogenic marker, which has led to translational benefits as a rapid fracture healing agent.
The technology was transferred to Pharmanza Pvt. Ltd. and named REUNION ® . Completion of clinical trial has led the product to be formally available in market. Another product by the name JOINT FRESH ® from Spinacea oleracea has cartilage proliferative ability and is thus positioned for osteoarthritis is also in the market as a nutraceutical. These contributions have led to 21 patents to her credit with more than 100 articles in peer reviewed journals.
She is fellow of the National Academy of Sciences also.
This fellowship is meant to recognize and reward scientists with outstanding track record in biological sciences and biotechnology and to find innovative solutions to major problem in healthcare, agriculture and other areas related to the life sciences and biotechnology. (India Science Wire)
