Scientist John Mondal gets CSIR Young Scientist Award 2019

Scientist John Mondal has been selected for the CSIR Young Scientist Award 2019 in the field of Chemical Sciences.

He is a scientist at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad

He has made contributions in the area of heterogeneous catalysis.

Mondal is currently pursuing research in biomass conversion of waste cooking oils to value added products, clean fuel hydrogen production. He has published 52 articles in international journals.

His work has already won him the NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award (2018), Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS) Young Scientist Award in Chemical Sciences (2016) along with the other fellowships and honours, a release said

The CSIR Young Scientist Award is given to those under 35 years and it carries a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a plaque.