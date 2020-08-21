Scientists develop Covid-19 detection instrument that works like alcohol sensor device

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
Scientists from Lyon, France have developed a Covid-19 test that can detect the presence of the coronavirus by examining people’s breath, Firstpost has reported.
According to the research published in the journal ACS Nano on August 18, the device works like a breathalyser which is used by traffic police to test spirit intoxication.
The study noted that cells infected by the virus emit volatile organic compounds that get exhaled with each breath.
Hence, scientists installed gold nanoparticles sensors that are sensitive to volatile organic compounds.
To test the efficacy of the device, scientists examined it on 49 Covid-19 positive patients, 58 healthy people, and 33 patients with a non-Covid-19 lung infection in Wuhan, China.
The researchers then asked the participants to blow into the device for 2 to 3 seconds from a distance of 1 to 2 centimeters.
The findings revealed that the device was 76 per cent accurate in distinguishing Covid-19 cases from non-Covid-19 and lung infections.
The scientists also noted that their device was effective in distinguishing between sick and recovered Covid-19 patients with an accuracy rate of 88 per cent.
The device is now being tested in a hospital located in France. The scientists believe that the device will be useful in areas with large populations.
Currently, healthcare professionals are relying on the RT-PCR test which is expensive and time-consuming, especially for people living in cities with high caseloads.
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
₹1058 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010711085 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
Seasons quietly influence the writer, as do cyclical disruptions
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...