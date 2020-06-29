Scientists discover two potentially habitable ‘super-Earths’ 11 light-years away

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
Scientists have discovered a new multi-planet system 11 light-years away from Earth that offers possibilities of harbouring life.
The planets orbit Gliese 887, a star quite similar to our Sun. It is a red dwarf star with a mass that is half the sun’s mass and is located 11 light-years from Earth as per reports.
The discovery has been made based on data by space telescopes such as the Kepler and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). The study as been published in the journal Science based on decades of data.
The system could have potentially two or up to three planets that provide intriguing possibilities of extraterrestrial life likely making it a viable target for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) due to launch in 2021.
“GJ 887 is an unusual host star, as it is relatively inactive, and the planetary system happens to be very close to our Sun. This makes the system a good candidate for study with the to-be-launched James Webb Space Telescope (JWST),” reads the report.
Only 12 other such stars are closer to our solar system as per a Reuters report.
According to the report, one of the planets orbits Gliese 887 every nine days and the other every 21 days. The third planet takes 50 days to orbit the star. The potential of the third planet in terms of habitability is yet to be confirmed.
The remaining two planets are in the habitable zone, or Goldilocks zone which make them not too hot and not too cold giving it the potential ability to maintain liquid water on the surface and harbour life, the report said.
“They are ‘super-Earth’ planets, which means that they are a few times the mass of the Earth and are expected to have a solid core like the Earth, as opposed to the big gas giants such as Jupiter and Saturn,” said astronomer Sandra Jeffers of the University of Göttingen in Germany, lead author of the research published this week in the journal Science as quoted by Reuters.
“The newly detected planets are the best possibilities of all the known planets in close proximity to the sun to see if they have atmospheres and to study these atmospheres in detail,” he added.
Earlier this month, scientists had discovered another exoplanet-star pair which resembled our Earth-Sun system.
The star Kepler-160 and the planet KOI-456 were found to be quite similar to the Sun and the Earth, more than any other planets previously discovered which makes the planet more conducive to life, according to a team of scientists led by the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Gottingen, Germany.
The pair is located 3,000 light-years away from Earth.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...