Serum Institute applies for emergency use of AZ-Oxford vaccine

Serum Institute of India has applied to the Drug Controller General of India for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the AstraZeneca-Oxford University combine, an official source confirmed.

This makes it the second company in India to do so, after multinational Pfizer that had received an EUA in the United Kingdom and approached the Indian regulator for the same.

Serum Institute has a collaboration with AZ-Oxford University to produce and distribute their Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India and other low- and middle-income countries.

The vaccine, which is in late-stage trials in India, is said to be best suited for Indian conditions in terms of storage and deployment. Recently though, a volunteer who participated in an arm of the trial at a Chennai hospital complained of serious adverse events, that his family and lawyers alleged, were linked to the vaccine-trial. A legal notice on the volunteer’s behalf has sought compensation of ₹5 crore, besides discontinuation of the trial.

Serum Institute, however, has refuted these allegations and said that the volunteer’s medical condition was not linked to the vaccine trial. It countered the compensation claim with a ₹100-crore suit for damages against allegations that it called “malicious”.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research, a co-sponsor of the trial, has also said the adverse events were not linked to the vaccine. Health experts, though, have called upon the DCGI to make a public statement on the issue, since it involved a vaccine that would most likely be rolled out for mass use.