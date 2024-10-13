Aerospace startup Space Kidz India has launched "ShakthiSAT", a global mission to train about 12,000 girls across 108 countries on space technology, aiming for a satellite launch under ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 mission, fostering international collaboration in space exploration.

President Droupadi Murmu will unveil the official poster of ShakthiSAT in November 2024, according to a company statement.

"The mission includes 120 hours of online training for high school girl students (aged 14-18) to teach them about various aspects of space technology, payload development, and spacecraft systems," ShakthiSAT mission lead Srimathy Kesan told PTI.

Participating nations include the UK, UAE, Brazil, Kenya, Australia, France, Greece, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, among others.

By engaging 108 students from each participating country, the mission seeks to nurture talent, foster international collaboration, and ignite interest in the vast possibilities of space science, ultimately creating a ripple effect that inspires millions of young girls worldwide, the statement said.

"I am extremely happy to have conceived this idea, and I am confident that this initiative has the potential to benefit not only our country but the entire world. Our goal is to inspire and empower young women, providing them with opportunities that have the power to transform lives and unite us globally through the awe-inspiring domain of space exploration," Kesan said.

After completion of the online training, the mission will select 108 students -- one from each country -- who will travel to India for hands-on training in building payloads and spacecraft prototypes between June and August next year.

A prototype presentation will be made before Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year or early next year, she said.

"The mission aims to launch the satellite as part of ISRO's Chandrayaan 4 mission in 2026," Kesan further said.

Chennai-headquartered Space Kidz India has launched 18+ NSLVs (BalloonSats), 3 Suborbital Payloads, and 4 Orbital Satellites. It claims to be the first organisation in the world to have launched satellites with the help of high school and college students.

As an ambassador to NASA, ESA, as well as GCTC Russia, Space Kidz India aims to inspire the next generation of leaders, scientists, and innovators in space exploration.