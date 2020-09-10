Singing out loud can spread Covid-19 infection: Study

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Researchers from Lund University, Sweden, found that singing, especially high-pitched and consonant-rich, disburses millions of aerosol particles and droplets in the air, increasing the risk of coronavirus spread, as per a study published in the journal Aerosol Science and Technology.
The authors said in their study: “We have studied the number of particles we actually emit when we sing — and by extension — if we contribute to the increased spread of Covid-19 by singing.”
Study researcher Jakob Londahl of LU in a statement said: “So far, there has been no scientific investigation of the number of aerosol particles and larger droplets that we actually exhale when we sing.”
For the study, 12 healthy singers and two people with confirmed Covid-19 took part. Among these, seven of the participants were professional opera singers.
“Some droplets are so large that they only move a few decimetres from the mouth before they fall, whereas others are smaller and may continue to hover for minutes,” said study researcher Malin Alsved.
“In particular, the enunciation of consonants releases very large droplets and the letters B and P stand out as the biggest aerosol spreaders,” Alsved added.
For the experiment, the singers were asked to sport a clean air suit and enter a specially-built chamber supplied with filtered, particle-free air.
Researchers then examined the number and mass of particles emitted by singers during breathing, talking, different types of singing, and singing with a face mask.
Researchers analysed the particles by use of strong lamps, a high-speed camera, and an instrument that can measure minuscule particles.
The team wrote in their study: “The louder and more powerful the song, the greater the concentration of aerosols and droplets.”
“We also carried out measurements of the virus in the air close to two people who sang when they had Covid-19,” the authors of the study added.
“Aerosols from a person with Covid-19 may entail a risk of infection when singing,” the team noted.
