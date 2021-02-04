Smokers should be prioritised for Covid vaccine shots: Study

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A team of researchers has argued that smokers should also be included as one of the priority groups for Covid-19 jabs.
The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, stated that people who smoke or were smokers in the past are at a higher risk for developing coronavirus.
“I could see why people would feel as if that would be unfair but people who are smokers are in general at higher risk for getting sicker when they develop Covid-19,” said Dr Samuel Kim, a thoracic surgeon at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.
Smokers 50 per cent more likely to report over 10 Covid-19 symptoms: Study
“The finding that smoking is associated with increased risk of poor outcome from Covid-19 is not surprising,” said study co-author Dr Joe Zein, a pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic.
“Smoking induces structural changes in the respiratory tract and compromises people’s ability to mount appropriate immune and inflammatory responses (against infections).”
Smokers, vegetarians at lower risk of contracting Covid-19: Study
The researchers added that smokers are susceptible to other diseases as well. This includes high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, which further increases their risk of bad outcomes.
The findings of the study suggested that Covid-19 patients who had smoked more than 30 pack-years (a figure derived by multiplying the number of packs per day times years of smoking) had 2.25 times higher odds of hospitalisation and were 1.89 times more likely to die than those who never smoked.
Dr Zein said it is difficult to capture the link between smoking and worse Covid-19 outcomes because electronic medical records may misclassify patients. Instead of putting a patient down as a “former smoker,” they’re sometimes classified as “never smokers.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...