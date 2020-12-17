Sniffing coffee can help predict Covid-19: Health Expert

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
James Schwob, a professor of developmental, molecular, and chemical biology at Tufts University School of Medicine, explained in an interview published by the university that sniffing coffee can help people predict whether they have Covid-19 or not.
This comes as previous studies have claimed loss of smell and taste as one of the most pointing symptoms of the coronavirus.
“We have long known that people can lose their sense of smell after other viral infections, such as the flu, but the percentage of people who have had this problem with Covid-19 is quite remarkable,” said Schwob.
ALSO READ: USFDA nod for home-based Covid test
Schwob, however, specifically suggested whiffing coffee as a way to judge the loss of smell. “One of the things that can be done pretty easily, pretty objectively by someone at home would be to take some ground coffee and see how far away you can hold it and still smell it,” he said.
“Or do the same with rubbing alcohol or your shampoo. If your nose is not congested and you have trouble recognising those or other scents that are familiar to you, you might want to call your doctor about getting tested,” he further added.
The study mentioned that this symptom is not related to the usual “stuffy nose” that goes along with a cold, but an inability to process scent even when someone is not congested. People have reported that not being able to smell their own perfume or finding no aroma in their cup of mint tea was the first clue that they might be infected.
Another report published in Daily Coffee News suggested that their own “review of scientific literature and anecdotal advice from scholars of taste and smell shows dozens of examples of coffee being used as the barometer for a kind of sniff-test for Covid-19, in part for its distinct smell and also for its broad global availability in homes.”
ALSO READ: How to identify early symptoms of Covid-19
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...