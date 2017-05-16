Science

Software can edit human voice too

PTI Washington | Updated on January 11, 2018 Published on May 16, 2017

Scientists have developed a new software that allows people to edit audio recording of a human voice with the ease of changing words on a computer screen. The technology developed by researchers at Princeton University in the US may do for audio recordings what word processing software did for the written word.

The software, named VoCo, provides an easy means to add or replace a word in an audio recording of a human voice by editing a transcript of the recording.

The system, which uses a sophisticated algorithm to learn and recreate the sound of a particular voice, could make editing podcasts and narration in videos much easier. The technology could provide a launching point for creating personalised robotic voices that sound natural.

