Sore and Itchy eyes indicate Covid-19: Study

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Face masks have, now, become a part of our daily gear for protection against airborne pathogens, which enter our bodies through our nose and mouth.
Photophobia, sore eyes, and itchy eyes can indicate Covid 19, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).
Professor Shahina Pardhan, Lead Author, Director of the Institute of Vision and Ayear Research at ARU, said, "This is the first study to examine the various eye symptoms of conjunctive disease in connection with Covid-19 its time frame, and its duration.”
"While it is important that ocular symptoms are included in the list of possible Covid-19 symptoms, we argue that sore eyes should replace 'conjunctivitis' as it is important to differentiate from symptoms of other types of infections, such as bacterial infections, which manifest as mucous discharge or gritty eyes," she added.
A study by a group of researchers at the Anglia Ruskin University, in East Anglia, United Kingdom (UK) found that sore eyes were significantly more common when the participants had Covid-19. 16 per cent of the participants reported the issue as one of their symptoms. Only five per cent were reported to have had the condition beforehand.
These disease usually occur through different routes, including the eyes and airborne droplets as in the case of Covid-19.
“These droplets are most likely to be inhaled through your nose or mouth, but they can also enter the body through the eyes,” says Viral Juthani, M.D., assistant professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.
“You can also become infected if you touch a contaminated surface that has coronavirus on it, like a handle or doorknob, and then touch your eyes,” says Sonal Tuli, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Florida
In infants, the Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) is a is also linked to Covid-19.
MIS-C symptoms include high fever, eye pain, swelling, belly pain, cramps in the stomach and foot as well as hand rashes among infants.
Although the research in this field is still underway, medical experts have warned that a disease such as this may have an active effect on an infant's immune system and complications for life.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...