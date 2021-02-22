SpaceX Study: Certain amount of Covid-19 antibodies may provide lasting immunity

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Elon Musk’s SpaceX, an advanced rockets and spacecraft manufacturer company, carried out an anti-test program to track the prevalence of coronavirus among 4000 SpaceX workers across the United States.
The findings of the program revealed that a certain amount of antibodies against the virus may provide lasting immunity.
The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, is co-authored by Musk himself. “People can have antibodies, but it doesn’t mean they are going to be immune to Covid-19,” said Galit Alter, a co-author of the study and a member of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard.
Also read: SpaceX Starship prototype rocket blows up on landing after test launch
The study noted that individuals who experienced fewer, milder Covid-19 symptoms generated fewer antibodies. Hence, mild symptoms were less likely to meet the antibodies threshold for longer-term immunity.
“To really nail this down at a public-health level would require doing reinfection studies and following people for reinfection over time,” said Joshua T. Schiffer, associate professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center’s vaccine and infectious-disease division.
Dr. Alter also added that scientists who carried out the study on SpaceX workers support the prioritization of vulnerable people for Covid-19 vaccination.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...