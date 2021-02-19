Spending late night hours on OTT and social media, risk factor for depression: Study

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Irregular sleep cycles may make people prone to depression, according to a recent study published in the journal npj Digital Medicine.
For the study, the research team collected data through wearable devices that monitor 2100 early-career physicians’ sleep cycles.
The researchers also asked the participants to report their daily moods on a smartphone app. They were also examined for signs of depression every quarterly.
The researchers observed that participants who stayed up late or only slept for a few hours scored higher on depression symptoms and lower on daily mood.
The study also noted that for people who spend more time on OTT platforms and social media, including Netflix, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, sleeping hours for most people have dramatically plummeted, HealthSite reported.
The researchers added that excessive exposure to blue light over time could also cause damage to retinal cells that may lead to vision problems, cataracts, as well as eye cancer. It can also make it more difficult for you to fall asleep or stay asleep.
Research had also revealed that people who stay up late are more likely to have high blood sugar, which can contribute to the development of cardiovascular disease and kidney damage, besides causing temporary problems like fatigue and headaches.
The study further noted that going to bed on time or getting adequate sleep is linked to improved metabolism rate and mitigate risk for various health problems.
