Spotflock Tech signs MoU with INCOIS for ocean info

Spotflock Technologies, which is on to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services for promoting ocean information and advisory services by adopting deep tech to increase the accuracy in predicting outcomes in various industries.

Globally, ocean industries and Government departments use deep-tech tools like data pre-processing tools, data visualisations, business intelligence, AI-Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Blockchain, and IoT.

In India, the Ministry of Earth Sciences is implementing the Ocean Services, Modelling, Applications, Resources, and Technology Scheme.

Established as an autonomous body in 1998, INCOIS is mandated to provide the best possible ocean information and advisory services through sustained ocean observations and constant improvements through systematic and focused research.

The collaboration aims to bring together their capabilities and resources to aid in the development of a collaborative framework and deep technology applications in the domains of ocean science and services.

Sridhar Seshadri, CEO and co-founder, Spotflock, said both the companies will work on classifying and tracking species in Indian Ocean by using CNN-based models for identifying potential Fishing Zone information gathering, impact of climate change on species population, track migration routes of species, detection of Ocean Pollution by adopting AI-driven early warning systems for authorities to react expediently and confine environmental pollution, habitat modeling and species distribution.

Prediction of species presence and their distribution in similar habitats, seafloor depth estimation and classify whether the bottom identified by the automatic echogram process is clear using CNN-based models, he said.

" We will be using our made-in-India DeepTech platform Intellihub, which is capable of handling ever-growing volumes and complexity of data," he said.