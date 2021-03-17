Study links unusual skin rashes to Covid-19 infection

New survey findings revealed that 17 per cent of Covid-19 positive cases report skin rashes as the first sign before the arrival of symptoms. While 21 per cent denoted skin rash as the only Covid-19 clinical sign.

The study, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, cited previous studies that had also reported unusual skin rashes in coronavirus positive patients.

Study author, Mario Falchi from King's College London in the UK said in the study: "Cutaneous manifestations of Covid-19 are sometimes the first or even the only sign of SARS-CoV-2 infection."

Falchi added: "Recognition of such early signs and symptoms of Covid-19 may enable identification of cases missed when relying only on the core symptoms, allowing preventive measures to be put in place to minimize further spreading of the infection.”

For the study, the authors examined information provided by 336,847 individuals in the community who used the Covid Symptom Study app.

The researchers also compiled a catalog of images wherein they showed skin manifestations of the coronavirus infection reported by 400 people.