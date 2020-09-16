Substance use exacerbates outcomes of Covid-19: Study

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
According to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), people who consume drugs are more susceptible to contract coronavirus and its severity.
The study was also published in Molecular Psychiatry, co-authored by Nora D Volkow, Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
The findings suggest that health care providers should closely monitor patients with substance use disorders (SUDs) and develop action plans to help shield them from critical outcomes.
The team of researchers noted that while individuals with an SUD constituted 10.3 per cent of the total study population, they represented 15.6 per cent of the coronavirus cases.
For the study, the researchers analysed the non-identifiable electronic health records (EHRs) of over 7.3 crore patients, of which over 75 lakh had been diagnosed with an SUD at some point in time in their lives.
Also read: Mental health issues have always been poorly understood: Shekhar Saxena
The analysis revealed that those with a recent SUD diagnosis on record were more likely than those without to develop Covid-19, an effect that was strongest for opioid use disorder, followed by tobacco use disorder.
The study further said that people with an SUD diagnosis were also more likely to experience Covid-19 outcomes getting exacerbated (hospitalisation, death) than people without an SUD.
Volkow explained: “The lungs and cardiovascular system are often compromised in people with SUD, which may partially explain their heightened susceptibility to Covid-19.”
“Another contributing factor is the marginalisation of people with addiction, which makes it harder for them to access health care services. It is incumbent upon clinicians to meet the unique challenges of caring for this vulnerable population, just as they would any other high-risk group,” Volkow added.
Slightly more than 12,000 were diagnosed with Covid-19, and about 1,880 had both an SUD and a Covid-19 diagnosis on record. The types of SUDs investigated in the study were tobacco, alcohol, opioid, cannabis, and cocaine.
The hospitalisation rate for people on SUDs stood at 41 per cent, while for people who had never had SUD, it stood at 30.1 per cent.
The death rate for people with recorded SUDs stood at 9.6 per cent, while for people without SUDs, it was 6.6 per cent.
The authors of the study believe that there is a need to screen and treat SUDs as part of the strategy for controlling the pandemic.
Additional research needs to be done to better understand how best to treat those with SUDs who are at risk of Covid-19 and counsel them on ways to avoid the risk of infection.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
Centre’s impetus to infra spends, increasing demand for high-grade ore, and company’s plans to hike capacity ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black has gained 5 per cent with above average volume witnessing buying interest ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...