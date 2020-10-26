Symptomatic, diabetic Covid positive children have a higher viral load: Study

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A study of more than 800 paediatric cases found that asymptomatic Covid-19 positive children have significantly low levels of the virus as compared to children who show symptoms.
The findings of the study raised concerns about the use of low sensitivity diagnostic tests for screening the paediatric population. The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology.
Also read: UNICEF to stockpile 520 million syringes in 2020 for future Covid-19 vaccine
Study first author Larry Kociolek, a paediatric infectious diseases expert at Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital in the US, said: “While these findings provide some reassurance about the safety of asymptomatically infected children attending school, these unanswered questions suggest that risk mitigation measures in daycares, schools, and the community remain critical to reducing the spread of Covid-19.”
“Children must continue to wear masks, maintain social distance and wash their hands frequently,” Kociolek said.
The researchers further said that it is still difficult to predict which children are likely to carry more or less virus.
“Because in every age group we tested, there were some asymptomatic kids with a higher viral load. However, even the groups of asymptomatic kids with the highest viral load in our study still had lower viral loads than the children with symptoms,” Kociolek said.
For the study, the scientists examined 339 asymptomatic and 478 symptomatic children (ages 0-17 years), who turned out to be Covid-19 positive after PCR tests.
The examination revealed that symptomatic cases and asymptomatic cases coupled with diabetes had a significantly higher estimated risk of the highest viral burden.
Study senior author Nira Pollock, Associate Medical Director of the Infectious Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory at Boston Children’s Hospital in the US, said: “We now need to know what the peak viral loads are in asymptomatic kids with Covid-19.”
She questioned: “Did the timing of testing just miss the peak in many of the asymptomatic kids in this study, or do asymptomatic kids actually have lower peak viral loads than symptomatic kids?”
The researchers also noted in their study that the viral load found in the asymptomatic children were mostly lower than the levels detected by rapid antigen tests.
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...