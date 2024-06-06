Syngene International Ltd., a contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), has launched its protein production platform.

The platform, using a cell line, and transposon-based technology in-licensed from, Swiss biotech services company ExcellGene. The new platform expands protein production, enabling preclinical, clinical development, and product launches, reducing time to market as per the company’s report.

“By combining the cell line, and transposon-based platform from ExcellGene, with our proprietary processes, we are pushing the boundaries in cell line development. This innovative approach, will not only accelerate development timelines, but, also enhance the overall reliability, and efficiency of the process, delivering substantial benefits to our clients,” said Sridevi Khambhampaty, Vice President, Biopharmaceutical Development, Syngene International.

The platform supports different types of biomolecules, including monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, bispecifics, antibody-drug conjugates, and other recombinant proteins. This drives integration with perfusion, and fed-batch manufacturing processes. By combining this technology, with Syngene’s existing capabilities, the company, now offers end-to-end, cell line development options.

“Syngene sees biologics, as a key driver of future growth, and we are committed to investing in cutting-edge technology to achieve reliability, precision, and speed for clients. By combining Syngene’s skills, and experience with ExcellGene’s best-in-class cell line development technology, we can expedite getting molecules to market for the people, and patients who need them,” said Alex Del Priore, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Services, Syngene International.

Syngene International Ltd. is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)