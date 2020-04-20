TDB approves funding for two firms developing Covid-19 test kits

Two Indian firms developing diagnostic kits for Covid-19 ― Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions and Medzome Life Sciencez, New Delhi ― have been selected for Technology Development Board (TDB) funding, according to sources on Monday.

While Mylab was the first Indian firm to develop a real-time PCR-based molecular diagnostic kit (nasal and throat swab), Medzome is working on a rapid antibody testing kit based on blood samples. The development and deployment of these kits by the companies will result in reduction of dependence on imports for Covid-19 test kits. However, TDB did not disclose the funding that these firms would receive.

Mylab’s kit screens and detects samples of people who display flu-like symptoms. The kit has been approved by Indian Council of Medical Research and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The current crisis has necessitated the production of kits to be ramped up in a short span of time, thereby making the requirement of automation unavoidable. The company approached TDB with the project proposal for automation of their facility. The proposal stipulated automation of the facility from the current manual process, resulting in increasing its capacity to one lakh tests per day from 30,000 tests per day now. The company is expected to complete the automation process within the next few months.

The second company to be approved, Medzome, currently manufactures rapid diagnostic kits for malaria, dengue, pregnancy, and typhoid, and intends to manufacture the fluorescence-based Rapid Covid-19 detection kit. It expects to commercially deploy these in two to three months. The fluorescence-based diagnostic kits are reported to be several-fold sensitive and will be able to provide quantitative results. Moreover, the antibody test can be used for the rapid screening of SARS-CoV-2 Covid-19 carriers, symptomatic or asymptomatic, in hospitals, clinics, and test laboratories. This test does not require well-established laboratory facilities or technical persons, and therefore, is expected to be cost-effective. The company is expected to develop a capacity of nearly 50,000 kits per day.

Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Chairman TDB, appreciating the efforts by TDB said, “TDB has done an incredible job in cutting down the processing time substantially without compromising on the process. Credit (goes to) the team of young professionals for their concerted and committed efforts at this time of crisis.”

The project evaluation at TDB is quite exhaustive. Prior to the project proposal being approved for financial assistance by the Board, the proposal is evaluated by two separate committees. These committees consists of technical experts who are shortlisted from government/academic institutions, and financial experts with over 15 years of experience in project finance, he said.

“The evaluation covers both technical feasibility and financial viability of the project. The criteria of evaluation of the proposal includes innovativeness of technology, market potential, risk assessment/mitigation strategy, competence of the project team, financial strengths, and means for the remaining 50 per cent funds. I wish all the companies best of luck in their endeavours in the fight against Covid--19,” Sharma said.