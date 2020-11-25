Telangana reports 993 new Covid-positive cases

Telangana reported 993 new Covid-positive cases while four patients succumbed to the viral infection on Tuesday.

As many as 1,150 have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of patients recovered to 2.53 lakh. The recovery rate (the total number of people recovered versus the total number of people with the infection) stands at 95.36 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate is higher than the national average of 93.7 per cent.

The State has 10,886 active cases, with 8,594 patients taking treatment at home or in institutional isolation. The State tested 47,593 samples on Tuesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 161 cases. This is followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri district with 93 cases and Rangareddy district with 62 cases.