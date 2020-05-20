Test used for TB may prove handy in confirming Covid

Missing your fancy office chair? You could soon get it at home
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
An indigenous diagnostic test used in detecting drug-resistant tuberculosis, TrueNat, has been validated for confirmatory detection of SARS-COV2 virus by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Earlier, ICMR had given nod to use TrueNat only as a screening test and insisted on running a reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test in lab setting for confirmation. TrueNat was only testing for E gene on the sample, which is common for both SARS virus as well as Covid-19 or SARS-COV2.
“A positive test indicated presence of the Sarbeco subgenus of the beta coronavirus family. Now, we have added a confirmatory test with the RdRp gene which confirms SARS-COV2. Only those samples which are positive in screening need to progress to confirmatory test,” a top official from Molbio Diagnostics, which offers TrueNat test, told Businessline. Molbio has already supplied three lakh testing kits for screening tests to the Centre.
“We will also supply confirmatory test kits, which can be used on the same TrueNat platform, depending on demand. These kits are manufactured in India. We are now awaiting approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to start manufacturing,” the official said.
While the screening test costs close to ₹1,200, the confirmatory test will also be similarly priced, according to Molbio.
TrueNat test is offered by Goa-based Molbio, in collaboration with the Central TB Division (CTD) of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to provide infrastructure for TB tests. “The States have up to 367 machines (majority of which are in Andhra Pradesh), while 500 more machines are being procured,” said a senior official from MoHFW.
While India is conducting over one lakh RT-PCR tests a day, TrueNat will be an additional tool that would provide on-demand testing, said the Molbio official. “TrueNat serves as a point-of-care test at primary health centre or block level hospitals, and is already being used for screening Covid-19 patients. Now it has been validated by ICMR to conduct confirmatory tests as well. This will enhance government’s capacities to test at the grassroots,” he said.
In a letter to all States last month, the CTD has said that it has placed purchase orders for TrueNat Covid-19 chips to help ramping up the testing capacity, using TrueNat platforms available under the National TB Elimination Programme.
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Although the Covid-19 pandemic could tilt the scales temporarily, the strong foundation laid in recent times ...
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Akhil Nallamuthu The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX has been advancing since the beginning of the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...