Testing privacy risks in contact tracing apps with ‘COVIDGuardian’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Researchers have designed a tool that can identify security and privacy risks associated with Covid-19 contact tracing apps.
The tool, called COVIDGuardian, is the first automated security and privacy assessment tool to test contact tracing apps for potential threats. These threats include malware, embedded trackers, and private information leakage, the researchers mentioned.
Cyber security experts used the tool to assess 40 Covid-19 contact tracing apps that have been employed worldwide for potential privacy and security threats.
Their findings revealed that 72.5 per cent of the apps use at least one insecure cryptographic algorithm. Three-quarters of apps contained at least one tracker that reports information to third parties such as Facebook Analytics or Google Firebase.
Whilst most apps were free of malware, the Kyrgyzstan app Stop COVID-19 KG was discovered to have malware.
Efficacy of app-based Covid-19 contact tracing systems is limited, finds study
Following their analysis, the researchers released the results to vendors. Further testing later found that privacy and security weaknesses on four apps had been fixed, and one vulnerable app was found to no longer be available.
Dr Gareth Tyson, Senior Lecturer at the Queen Mary University of London, said: “With the pandemic, there was a rapid need for contact tracing apps to support efforts to control the spread of Covid-19. Unsurprisingly we found that this had resulted in some relatively mainstream security bugs being introduced worldwide.”
Digital tools cannot replace human capacity needed for contact tracing: WHO
He added: “Our work is helping developers to address these problems. Through COVIDGuardian we’ve produced a tool that can be used by developers to discover and fix potential weaknesses in their apps and share guidelines that will help to ensure user privacy and security is maintained.”
To support this work, the researchers also performed a survey involving over 370 individuals to understand the likelihood that they would use a contact tracing app and highlight concerns around their use.
The results suggested that the privacy and accuracy of contact tracing apps had the biggest impact on whether individuals would use the app.
The researchers also asked volunteers about their preferences regarding decentralised and centralised apps.
Dr Tyson said: “Security and privacy concerns have been a big issue affecting the uptake of these apps. We were surprised that the debate around decentralised vs centralised apps didn’t seem so important and, instead, users were more focused on the exact details of what private information is collected. This should encourage developers to offer stronger privacy guarantees for their apps.”
The findings of the study were published in Cornell University’s website.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...